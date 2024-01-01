Crayon Shin-chan Landmark Store Shuts Down

TOKYO, Nov 25 (News On Japan) - A store featured as a model in the anime "Crayon Shin-chan" closed its doors on November 24th.

The Ito-Yokado Kasukabe store in Saitama Prefecture, known as the inspiration for "Sato Kokonokado" in the anime, had long been a beloved landmark.

At one point, the store even remodeled its signage to match the design portrayed in the anime, delighting fans and visitors.

A shopper expressed their feelings, saying, "I thought I could bid farewell without crying, but I couldn’t hold back. Still, I’m glad I was here to see its final day."

Ito-Yokado plans to close 13 more stores by February next year.

Source: ANN