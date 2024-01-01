Mercari Strengthens Customer Support to Address Return Fraud Issues

TOKYO, Nov 26 (News On Japan) - Mercari, a leading online marketplace, has announced new measures and compensation policies in response to increasing issues among users, such as the fraudulent replacement of returned items.

Since mid-November, Mercari has seen a rise in complaints involving situations where sellers agree to a buyer's return request, only to receive items completely different from those originally sold.

On November 25th, Mercari unveiled several initiatives to address these problems. The company has established a new "Item Recovery Center" to collect disputed items and verify their authenticity. Additionally, they announced that compensation will be provided to users deemed to have suffered financial harm.

To prevent fraudulent users from accessing the platform, Mercari has expanded the scope of mandatory identity verification for transactions and strengthened cooperation with law enforcement. The company also plans to introduce an AI system designed to detect fraudulent activities more effectively.

Source: ANN