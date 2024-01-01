Young Crowd Revives Rusted Hot Spring Town

SHIZUOKA, May 03 (News On Japan) - Atami, one of Japan's premier hot spring destinations, is witnessing a full-fledged revival. Land prices in the area have increased by 13%, and there's a surge in new eateries opening their doors. Inquiries for resort condominiums built during the bubble era have risen by 1.5 times.

Just a 40-minute bullet train ride from Tokyo, Atami is buzzing with tourists. One popular spot is a pudding shop located about a 15-minute walk from Atami Station.

A tourist from Tochigi shared on TikTok, "You see Atami Pudding everywhere. It's such a hit."

Another visitor from Nagano commented, "It's easy to get to, and I just wanted to come here. The pudding was delicious."

Each pudding is handcrafted and carefully steamed, served in retro milk bottles, making them popular on social media.

Another sweets shop that uses a generous amount of original blend tea from Shizuoka Prefecture has also seen lines since its opening in December last year. Targeting the youth, it offers Instagram-worthy delights.

Atami Osakana Diner, which opened in March, is popular for its seafood bowls heaped generously like Mount Fuji with seasonal ingredients.

Hori, the manager of Atami Osakana Diner, mentioned, "With many new eateries opening nearby, it feels like a battleground for dominance."

The popularity of the Atami area is on the rise. According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism, the officially announced land prices have increased by 13.2% compared to last year, making it the highest in Shizuoka Prefecture.

Since the 1960s, Atami has thrived as a hot spring destination near the capital. However, after the bubble burst, tourist numbers declined, and by 2011, the number of overnight stays had halved from its peak of over 5 million.

To reclaim its tourist appeal, the city of Atami revamped its image.

Tatsumi, the deputy director of Atami's Tourism and Construction Department, stated, "We also had the perception that hot springs were for the elderly. To dispel this image, we pushed forward with promoting our scenery, cuisine, and flowers, positioning our town as a place for the youth to enjoy, which significantly shifted our visitor demographics."

This strategy began to pay off about ten years ago as tourists started returning. However, the number of tourists plummeted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reaching a record low of 1.49 million in the fiscal year 2020.

When the pandemic eased, young tourists, driven by social media, started flocking to Atami, bringing the numbers back to nearly 90% of the previous levels, with 2.9 million visitors.

Demand for 'Resort Mansions'

The pandemic also sparked an increase in demand.

Tomooka, a PR manager at Angel Group, explained, "These are resort condominiums that we sell and manage. They look like hotels."

Located about a 15-minute drive from Atami Station, this 37-year-old condominium features a chandelier and a spiral staircase in the entrance, resembling a hotel lobby.

Tomooka added, "After the pandemic, there has been a significant increase in people considering relocating or having a secondary residence here. Inquiries about our properties have increased by about 1.5 times compared to before the pandemic."

The rooms for sale include 1LDKs, measuring 49.5 square meters, fully furnished and with appliances, all offering a sweeping view of Atami's sea. The asking price for these units is...

"9.8 million yen," Tomooka revealed. "And with monthly maintenance and repair fees totaling 28,044 yen, it’s under 30,000 yen a month."

Because many resort condominiums built during the bubble era remain, there are opportunities to buy properties at lower prices.

The area's unique attractions include hot springs drawn directly for use in a large communal bath and sauna, along with an outdoor and an indoor heated pool. In the summer, residents can enjoy nearby fireworks displays.

A resident, who bought a room two years ago and is in her 50s, said, "The sight of the sea always lifts my spirits. I come here whenever I feel like it. I arrived spontaneously today. It’s great that I can come without a reservation."

Tomooka concluded, "The transaction of second-hand properties is also very active. With hotel developments progressing, the whole town of Atami is becoming more vibrant."

Source: ANN