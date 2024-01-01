Massive Water Spout Erupts Near Kyoto's Gion

KYOTO, May 03 (News On Japan) - A "giant water column" erupted Thursday near Gion in Kyoto, possibly due to a burst water pipe, exceeding the height of a four-story building.

The person who captured the event on video remarked, "The water column was incredibly powerful and shot up high into the sky. A massive volume of water. I was a bit shocked and didn't know how serious the situation was."

The site is located near Gion, one of Kyoto's famed tourist spots. The spectacle even stopped kimono-clad women in their tracks, leaving them astonished.

It is believed that a water pipe had burst, and although the water was soon brought under control, about 90 households in the vicinity experienced water outages.

According to the police, construction work on a hotel was being carried out at the site where the water spout occurred.

Source: ANN