Yamaha President Injured, Daughter Arrested for Attempted Murder

SHIZUOKA, Sep 17 (News On Japan) - Yoshihiro Hidaka, president of Yamaha Motor, sustained minor injuries on Monday after being slashed in the arm at his home in Iwata, Shizuoka Prefecture. Police have arrested his daughter, Hana Hidaka, who lives with him and is currently unemployed, on suspicion of attempted murder.

Her statement has not been made public. According to the police, a call was made to emergency services by Hana, claiming, "My father hit me." Authorities are investigating the details of the incident.

Source: テレ東BIZ