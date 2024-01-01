News On Japan
Business

Yamaha President Injured, Daughter Arrested for Attempted Murder

SHIZUOKA, Sep 17 (News On Japan) - Yoshihiro Hidaka, president of Yamaha Motor, sustained minor injuries on Monday after being slashed in the arm at his home in Iwata, Shizuoka Prefecture. Police have arrested his daughter, Hana Hidaka, who lives with him and is currently unemployed, on suspicion of attempted murder.

Her statement has not been made public. According to the police, a call was made to emergency services by Hana, claiming, "My father hit me." Authorities are investigating the details of the incident.

Source: テレ東BIZ

POPULAR NEWS

School Staff Embezzles 8 Million Yen by Switching Chicken Thighs for Breasts

A school nutritionist in Fukushima embezzled Y7.98 million by using cheaper ingredients, such as replacing chicken thighs with breasts, to cut costs.

'Shogun' Wins Record 18 Emmy Awards

The Japan-set historical series "Shogun" has won a record number of prizes at the 76th Emmy Awards in the US, including best drama and best actor. (NHK)

Asakusa Samba Sizzles as Tokyo Dances Through Record Heatwave

A scorching late summer heatwave gripped Tokyo over the long weekend, coinciding with the Asakusa Samba Carnival, where dancers twirled through intense heat.

Japan's Elderly Hit Record High

Japanese government data show the number of senior citizens in the country and the size of its elderly working population have both hit all-time highs. (NHK)

MORE Business NEWS

What’s the Price of Golden Black Jack?

Gold is gaining increasing attention as a stable asset. Among the most eye-catching items at a gold exhibition held in a Sapporo department store are statues of the genius surgeon Black Jack and his assistant Pinoko, both made of gold.

Honda’s First Startup Launches Navigation Device for the Visually Impaired

There are approximately 2 million visually impaired individuals in Japan and 300 million worldwide. Due to their impaired vision, going out often comes with the risk of accidents. In response to this issue, Honda's first startup Asirase, led by CEO Chino, developed a navigation device called 'Ashirase' to assist visually impaired individuals in walking safely.

Japan's Restaurant Chains Seize Opportunities in China's Budget-Conscious Market

Japanese food businesses are intensifying their expansion efforts in China, where consumption has stagnated due to rising food prices. We investigate the factors driving these Japanese companies to accelerate their operations in the Chinese market.

Don Quijote Enters Low-Cost SIM Market

Pan Pacific International Holdings, the operator of Don Quijote, has announced its entry into the low-cost SIM card market. The company will offer plans starting at 770 yen per month for 3GB, using NTT Docomo’s network.

Ricoh Cuts 2,000 Jobs Due to Declining Office Equipment Market

Ricoh announced on September 12th that it will reduce its workforce by approximately 2,000 employees globally by March 2025. With the market for office equipment shrinking due to the advancement of digitalization, the company plans to restructure its overseas sales and service operations while focusing its management resources on supporting digital transformation (DX).

BOJ policymaker signals rate hikes needed to stabilize prices

A Bank of Japan policy board member has signaled that the central bank should raise its short-term interest rate to at least around one percent in stages for price stability. (NHK)

Japan's Salons Shave Costs with 'Haircut Monster'

Hair salon bankruptcies in Japan are on the rise, with 139 cases recorded between January and August 2024, a significant increase from previous years. Factors such as rising competition, material costs, and labor expenses are contributing to this surge. Despite these challenges, some salons are finding ways to thrive by adopting cost-effective strategies.

Foreign Influencers Compete to Sell Japanese Gold

Foreign influencers are sparking fierce competition as they quickly sell Japanese gold jewelry using nothing more than a smartphone.