Teenage Gang Attacks Boy with Airgun in Tokyo Park

Sep 20 (News On Japan) - Four high school students, aged 16 to 18, have been arrested on suspicion of injuring a third-year junior high school boy in a park in Machida City, Tokyo, in May of this year.

The group called the boy to the park, hit him with a wooden stick, and aimed two airguns at him, reportedly telling him, "If you can catch five BB pellets, we'll let you go," before firing.

The incident reportedly arose from a dispute between the boy and one of the attackers, concerning a girl who was dating one of the high schoolers.

Source: ANN