Record 7,000 Teachers in Japan on Leave Due to Mental Health

TOKYO, Dec 21 (News On Japan) - The number of teachers taking mental health leave reached a record high of 7,119 in the 2023 fiscal year at public schools across Japan.
Additionally, 20 percent of these teachers, totaling 1,430 individuals, eventually resigned from their positions.
Reasons cited for mental health challenges include issues related to student guidance, interpersonal relationships at work, and administrative tasks.
The Ministry of Education stated, "We take the current situation seriously and intend to analyze the factors to determine how best to provide support."
Source: ANN