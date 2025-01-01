GACKT Delivers Unexpected Graduation Gift to Nemuro High Students

Mar 04 (News On Japan) - On March 1st, public high schools across Hokkaido held their graduation ceremonies, but at Nemuro High School, a special surprise awaited the students. Singer GACKT made an unexpected appearance to celebrate the graduates and offer them words of encouragement.

Graduation ceremonies were held at 222 schools across the region, with Nemuro High School sending off 156 graduates. However, as the ceremony neared its conclusion, an unexpected turn of events stunned students and attendees alike.

In the summer of 2024, Nemuro High School faced a major challenge when a mold outbreak during renovation work temporarily rendered the school unusable. To reward the students for overcoming this hardship, Principal Motohiro Matsuda reached out to GACKT, who readily accepted the invitation, leading to this memorable surprise.

After the official ceremony ended, Principal Matsuda took the stage and said, “We want to give our graduates a lasting memory.” He then introduced GACKT, whose sudden appearance sent shockwaves through the crowd of students and over 200 parents.

“I’m GACKT, a friend of Principal Matsuda. I came all the way from Tokyo to cheer you on,” he said, as gasps of disbelief quickly turned into cheers.

“I’d only ever seen him on TV—I couldn’t believe he came to a school in such a remote area.”

“He was someone I always wanted to meet, so this was incredible.”

“This will stay with me forever.”

Students expressed their excitement and appreciation, moved by the unexpected moment.

Closing his speech, GACKT left the graduates with a message: “Dreams are not something you simply see—they are something you make come true. I look forward to your future. Congratulations on your graduation.”

Source: 北海道ニュースUHB