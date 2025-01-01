Takarazuka Music School Graduates Take the Stage

HYOGO, Mar 03 (News On Japan) - Takarazuka Music School held its graduation ceremony, marking a new chapter for 39 students as they step into their careers as Takarazuka Revue performers.

The school, which trains actors for the Takarazuka Revue, hosted its graduation on March 1st.

The 39 members of the 111th graduating class, who have spent the past two years honing their skills in singing and dance, attended the ceremony in traditional formal attire, wearing montsuki kimono and deep green hakama.

Graduate representative Yuna Mitsuda expressed their aspirations, saying:

"We will uphold the spirit of 'purity, integrity, and beauty' and strive to become performers who bring joy to all who love Takarazuka."

The graduates officially joined the Takarazuka Revue on March 1st and will make their debut in the Star Troupe’s performance, which opens on April 19th.

Source: YOMIURI