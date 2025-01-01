Osaka Public High Schools Struggle as Enrollment Falls Below Capacity

OSAKA, Mar 11 (News On Japan) - Osaka’s policy of tuition-free high school education, which was implemented ahead of the national government, appears to be shifting student preference toward private schools. This trend has led to a growing number of public high schools failing to meet their enrollment quotas.

The latest admissions data, released last Friday by the Osaka Prefectural Board of Education, revealed that 65 out of 128 full-time public high schools fell below their enrollment capacity. Among them was Nekawa High School, a prestigious institution with over 110 years of history. The school, which has traditionally maintained high application numbers, saw its admissions ratio drop below 1.0 for the first time—an unprecedented development.

Nekawa High School had recently increased its capacity by 40 students due to sustained high demand in previous years. However, the shift toward private schools, accelerated by the tuition-free policy, may have contributed to the sudden drop in applicants. According to the prefectural board, more students are now opting for private institutions, and public schools need to enhance their appeal to remain competitive.

Osaka began phasing in its tuition-free policy in the 2024 academic year to ease financial burdens on families. While this initiative has made private education more accessible, it has also accelerated the decline in public school enrollments.

In the latest admissions cycle, the overall number of applicants for public high schools dropped significantly compared to the previous year. While enrollment quotas were reduced by 1,539 students for 2025, the number of applicants declined by an even greater margin—2,376 students—resulting in an average application ratio of 1.02, the lowest on record and approaching the threshold of falling below full capacity.

Notably, even high-achieving public schools were not spared from this trend. Nekawa High School recorded an application ratio of just 0.95, while Yao High School (founded over 120 years ago) saw its ratio drop to 0.99. In Sakai City, Daiei High School recorded a ratio of 0.9, marking its second consecutive year below full enrollment.

The declining enrollment trend is particularly concerning because Osaka Prefecture's education policy mandates that schools failing to meet full capacity for three consecutive years may face restructuring or closure. This policy has already led to the scheduled closure of Izumitoritori High School in Hannan City due to persistent under-enrollment.

Many school administrators acknowledge that the tuition-free policy has significantly impacted public school enrollment. One principal remarked: "We are making efforts to improve academic performance, but we may not be promoting our strengths effectively. The aging school buildings also make it difficult to showcase our advantages." Another principal noted: "This is the first time we've fallen below full enrollment. Nearby public schools are also struggling. Private schools have more resources to invest in facilities, and that disparity is becoming more evident."

Officials from the Osaka Prefectural Board of Education recognize the challenges public schools face in attracting students. "With both a declining birthrate and tuition-free private education, more students are choosing private schools. We need to find better ways to communicate the strengths of public high schools," an official stated.

Education experts argue that the competition between public and private schools is fundamentally unbalanced. "Private schools have more financial flexibility to invest in facilities and hire top teachers, whereas public schools operate under strict budget constraints and centralized staffing policies," one commentator explained.

Some are calling for Osaka Prefecture to reinvest its freed-up funds into public education. "Now that the national government has implemented tuition-free policies, Osaka’s independent funding for the program—approximately 2.4 billion yen annually—could be redirected to improve public schools. If both private and public schools had the same financial backing, students could make their choices based on education quality rather than cost," an expert suggested.

With the lowest public high school enrollment ratio in Osaka’s history, the combined effects of demographic decline and tuition-free education are reshaping the region’s education landscape. Whether Osaka’s public schools can adapt to this shift remains an open question.

Source: ABCTVnews