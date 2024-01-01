Chinese Dragon Members Arrested over Apple Store Clash

TOKYO, Sep 18 (News On Japan) - Seven members of the organized crime group 'Chinese Dragon,' including 50-year-old Kazujirou Shirai, were arrested for disrupting business operations by causing a public disturbance in front of an Apple store in Omotesando, Shibuya Ward, Tokyo.

The incident occurred over a five-day period in September last year, during which the group repeatedly shouted loudly and interfered with the store's operations.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the Chinese Dragon gang had gathered in large numbers, with two separate groups forming outside the store to purchase the newly released iPhone models for resale purposes. However, tensions flared between the groups over how the queue was organized, leading to heated arguments.

As a result of the disruption, the store halted in-person sales of the iPhones, limiting purchases to pre-orders only.

Source: ANN