News On Japan
Society

Chinese Dragon Members Arrested over Apple Store Clash

TOKYO, Sep 18 (News On Japan) - Seven members of the organized crime group 'Chinese Dragon,' including 50-year-old Kazujirou Shirai, were arrested for disrupting business operations by causing a public disturbance in front of an Apple store in Omotesando, Shibuya Ward, Tokyo.

The incident occurred over a five-day period in September last year, during which the group repeatedly shouted loudly and interfered with the store's operations.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the Chinese Dragon gang had gathered in large numbers, with two separate groups forming outside the store to purchase the newly released iPhone models for resale purposes. However, tensions flared between the groups over how the queue was organized, leading to heated arguments.

As a result of the disruption, the store halted in-person sales of the iPhones, limiting purchases to pre-orders only.

Source: ANN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Dragon's Tail Finds New Life at Crab Restaurant

The tail of the dragon on the signboard of 'Kinryu Ramen Dotonbori' in Osaka's Dotonbori area that was cut off after it extended into a neighboring property, has found a new home thanks to a nearby crab restaurant.

Japan's Land Prices Surge for 4th Straight Year

Land prices across Japan have been rising for four consecutive years, with North Kanto emerging as a key area of interest due to its favorable living conditions.

Sharp Unveils First EV With Extended Living Room

Sharp, a major home appliance manufacturer, has unveiled its first electric vehicle (EV) as part of its move into the electric vehicle market, with a five-seater 'extended livingroom' EV Sharp van.

Yamaha President Injured, Daughter Arrested for Attempted Murder

Yoshihiro Hidaka, president of Yamaha Motor, sustained minor injuries on Monday after being slashed in the arm at his home in Iwata, Shizuoka Prefecture. Police have arrested his daughter, Hana Hidaka, who lives with him and is currently unemployed, on suspicion of attempted murder.

School Staff Embezzles 8 Million Yen by Switching Chicken Thighs for Breasts

A school nutritionist in Fukushima embezzled Y7.98 million by using cheaper ingredients, such as replacing chicken thighs with breasts, to cut costs.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Chinese Dragon Members Arrested over Apple Store Clash

Seven members of the organized crime group 'Chinese Dragon,' including 50-year-old Kazujirou Shirai, were arrested for disrupting business operations by causing a public disturbance in front of an Apple store in Omotesando, Shibuya Ward, Tokyo.

Large Sinkhole Opens On Tokyo Road

A large hole suddenly appeared in the middle of a road near a train station in Tokyo's Ota Ward on Tuesday, with aging sewer pipes suspected as the culprit.

Yamaha President Injured, Daughter Arrested for Attempted Murder

Yoshihiro Hidaka, president of Yamaha Motor, sustained minor injuries on Monday after being slashed in the arm at his home in Iwata, Shizuoka Prefecture. Police have arrested his daughter, Hana Hidaka, who lives with him and is currently unemployed, on suspicion of attempted murder.

Yakuza Gang Boss Shows Me The Dark Side of Japan

In this video, I meet with Yuyama Shinya, a former Yakuza gang boss who spent over eight years behind bars in Japan. Yuyama shares his experiences as a high-ranking member of the notorious Japanese mob, having been arrested 11 times before leaving the Yakuza in 2012. (Go With Ali)

Pianist Arrested After Disrupting Shinkansen

A man arrested for disruptive behavior on a Shinkansen train claims he was arrested for giving a speech.

Japan's Elderly Hit Record High

Japanese government data show the number of senior citizens in the country and the size of its elderly working population have both hit all-time highs. (NHK)

Japanese Festival Held in Jakarta

A Japanese festival was held in Jakarta on September 14th to provide participants with an opportunity to experience and deepen their understanding of Japanese culture.

Yabusame Rider Unconscious After Falling From Horse

A man in his 20s is unconscious after falling from a horse during Yabusame practice at Tsurugaoka Hachimangu in Kamakura.