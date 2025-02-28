Sapporo Snow Festival Opens With Spectacular Ice Sculptures

SAPPORO, Feb 05 (News On Japan) - The 75th Sapporo Snow Festival kicked off on February 4th, drawing large crowds from both Japan and abroad to one of Hokkaido’s most iconic winter events.

The festival boasts numerous highlights, including the UHB Family Land at the Odori 10-chome venue, which was bustling from day one. As night fell, the illuminated snow sculptures took on an entirely different atmosphere.

A major attraction at this venue is a large snow sculpture featuring "Arshberd & Palico" from Monster Hunter Wilds, set for release on February 28th. The Monster Hunter series, a popular action game where players hunt colossal creatures in vast natural landscapes, has sold over 105 million copies worldwide. With its 20th anniversary in March 2024, the franchise has grown into a globally recognized phenomenon.

The new installment, Monster Hunter Wilds, is scheduled for release on February 28th, 2025, promising an evolved hunting experience and uninterrupted immersion for players.

The massive snow sculpture at the festival was crafted over a month by approximately 900 people, using the equivalent of 240 ten-ton trucks of snow.

"I've always wanted to come here at least once in my life. The sculptures are enormous and awe-inspiring. Even the scales are intricately detailed," said a newlywed couple visiting from Tochigi.

Other venues also feature impressive displays.

At the main venue in Odori Park, five large-scale snow sculptures stand prominently. The 4-chome venue showcases a tribute to the popular anime That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, or TenSura, depicting Rimuru shaping a version of Sapporo—an exclusive sight only available at this festival.

The 5-chome venue features a striking snow sculpture of a thoroughbred horse, complemented by a vivid projection mapping show in the evening. The display portrays a racehorse galloping from the horse-breeding region of Hidaka to the finish line at Sapporo Racecourse.

At the 7-chome venue, an early preview of the Hokkaido Government Red Brick Office, set to reopen in summer 2025, stands as a highlight. Meanwhile, the 8-chome venue presents a detailed recreation of the historic Ginrin-so inn in Otaru, one of the few remaining herring mansions in Japan.

A particularly popular attraction is the snow sculpture of Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and his dog, Decopin, drawing large crowds.

"Even from a distance, it looks just like Shohei Ohtani, and up close, the resemblance is even stronger," said a visitor from Osaka.

"It's adorable. The eyes are especially similar," commented another from Kumamoto.

"Ohtani? Wow, very cool!" exclaimed a tourist from the Philippines.

Another major draw is the citizen-made snow sculptures, with about 80 works on display at the 2-chome and 9-chome venues. Among them is a smiling sculpture of Olympic gold medalist javelin thrower Haruka Kitaguchi, originally from Asahikawa.

A separate Decopin-themed sculpture humorously depicts the dog waiting at home while Ohtani competes abroad.

This year, many sculptures feature familiar Hokkaido icons, such as the wooden bear carvings popular as souvenirs and the white long-tailed tit Shimaenaga, known as the "snow fairy." Despite having similar themes, each creation showcases unique artistry, delighting visitors.

The festival also offers a variety of local gourmet food options, including sizzling skewers and fresh seafood from Hokkaido, a treat for children and adults alike.

For families looking to enjoy snow activities, the Tsudome venue in Higashi Ward features a massive snow slide again this year. On opening day, long queues formed, but the air was filled with the laughter of children enjoying the ride.

Additionally, a unique photo spot allows visitors to take pictures within cut-out snow shapes, adding to the festival’s appeal.

In recent years, the event has seen an increasing number of foreign tourists alongside local families.

The Sapporo Snow Festival runs until February 11th.

Source: 北海道ニュースUHB