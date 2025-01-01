'Spring Delicacy' Firefly Squid Fishery in Full Swing

HYOGO, Mar 12 (News On Japan) - The firefly squid fishery is at its peak in Shinonsen, Hyogo Prefecture, as the small bioluminescent squid, a seasonal delicacy of the Sea of Japan, is being hauled in.

Before dawn, firefly squid are brought ashore in Styrofoam containers at Hamasaka Port, one of Japan’s leading squid fishing hubs. Known as the 'jewel of the sea' for their blue-white glow when sensing danger, the firefly squid caught in Hyogo measure about five centimeters in length and are prized for their firm, springy texture.

Once landed, the squid are immediately auctioned, then boiled at nearby processing plants before being shipped mainly to the Kansai region, including Kyoto, Osaka, and Kobe. The firefly squid fishing season is expected to continue until late May.

Source: YOMIURI