News On Japan
Society

Man Arrested in Connection with Dismembered Body

OSAKA, Feb 03 (News On Japan) - A man has been arrested on suspicion of abandoning a body after a dismembered male corpse was discovered in a mountainous area of Higashi-Osaka.

On January 25th, a body with the head and arms severed was found in the mountains of Higashi-Osaka. The victim is believed to be a small-built male. With no apparent signs of a struggle at the scene, police suspect the body was dismembered after the man's death.

On February 3rd, police arrested Kaito Oki, a 28-year-old resident of Chuo Ward, Osaka, on suspicion of abandoning a body. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Softbank Unveils 'Crystal' in Partnership With OpenAI

SoftBank Group Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have launched a new AI services company in Japan, aiming to drive innovation in enterprise AI. At the unveiling, Son introduced the company’s first service, "Crystal," which he described as a revolutionary AI solution that will transform business operations.

New Russian Structures Appear on Disputed Northern Islands

Russia has expanded its facilities on Suisho Island in the Habomai group of the Northern Territories, which it continues to occupy illegally.

Why Are Foreign Criminals Targeting Japan?

Crimes committed by foreign visitors to Japan are on the rise, in particular, a growing trend of short-term visitors who commit crimes and immediately flee to their home countries, a pattern referred to as 'hit-and-run' crimes. Why is Japan being targeted?

Japan's H3 Rocket Successfully Lifts Off Carrying 'Michibiki 6' Satellite

The H3 Rocket No. 5 was launched at around 5:30 p.m. on February 2nd from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture. The rocket carries the government’s 'Michibiki 6' satellite, known as the Japanese version of GPS.

Footage Shows Moment Truck Falls Into Sinkhole

A massive sinkhole swallowed a truck in Yashio, Saitama Prefecture, on January 28, with dramatic footage capturing the moment the road suddenly gave way.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Society NEWS

Man Arrested in Connection with Dismembered Body

A man has been arrested on suspicion of abandoning a body after a dismembered male corpse was discovered in a mountainous area of Higashi-Osaka.

Ukai and Ama Fishing Seek UNESCO Recognition

A coalition of five cities across three prefectures, where traditional fishing methods such as cormorant fishing (ukai) and female free-diving (ama) remain practiced, has formed a council to seek joint registration as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage. The council was officially established on February 1st.

Actors and Wrestlers Join Setsubun at Narita Temple

On February 2nd, Naritasan Shinshoji Temple in Chiba Prefecture held its annual Setsubun ceremony, with actors and sumo wrestlers joining the traditional bean-throwing ritual on the day before spring begins.

Yamaguchi-Gumi Members Accused of Breaking Into Mobile Store, Stealing 31 Phones

Three members of an organized crime group, including a senior gang member, have been arrested for allegedly breaking into a mobile phone retailer in Ama City, Aichi Prefecture, and stealing 31 smartphones.

Chaos in Akihabara: Crowds Swarm Lottery for Limited Nvidia PC Parts

A large crowd gathered in Tokyo's Akihabara district on January 30th, leading to chaos as customers rushed to secure a chance to buy a highly sought-after Nvidia graphics card.

Footage Shows Moment Truck Falls Into Sinkhole

A massive sinkhole swallowed a truck in Yashio, Saitama Prefecture, on January 28, with dramatic footage capturing the moment the road suddenly gave way.

Asuka-Fujiwara Palaces Set for UNESCO Nomination as Cultural Heritage

The Japanese government is set to nominate the "Asuka-Fujiwara Palaces" in Nara Prefecture for UNESCO World Heritage status, aiming for registration next summer.

Death Sentence Finalized for Kyoto Animation Arsonist Who Killed 36

Shinji Aoba, the defendant sentenced to death in the first trial for the Kyoto Animation arson-murder case that claimed 36 lives, has withdrawn his appeal, finalizing the death sentence.