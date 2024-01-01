Man Arrested in Connection with Dismembered Body

OSAKA, Feb 03 (News On Japan) - A man has been arrested on suspicion of abandoning a body after a dismembered male corpse was discovered in a mountainous area of Higashi-Osaka.

On January 25th, a body with the head and arms severed was found in the mountains of Higashi-Osaka. The victim is believed to be a small-built male. With no apparent signs of a struggle at the scene, police suspect the body was dismembered after the man's death.

On February 3rd, police arrested Kaito Oki, a 28-year-old resident of Chuo Ward, Osaka, on suspicion of abandoning a body. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.