Yamaguchi-Gumi Members Accused of Breaking Into Mobile Store, Stealing 31 Phones

NAGOYA, Feb 02 (News On Japan) - Three members of an organized crime group, including a senior gang member, have been arrested for allegedly breaking into a mobile phone retailer in Ama City, Aichi Prefecture, and stealing 31 smartphones.

A 31-year-old executive of a faction under the Sixth Yamaguchi-Gumi, along with two accomplices, were among those arrested on suspicion of theft.

According to police, the gang leader and the others are suspected of conspiring with others to break into a mobile store in Ama City last October and steal 31 smartphones with a total retail value of approximately 2.1 million yen.

The police have not disclosed whether the suspects admit to the allegations.

Since October last year, 10 similar thefts have been reported at mobile retailers in Aichi and Gifu Prefectures. Authorities are investigating possible connections and searching for additional accomplices.

Source: Nagoya TV News