KAGOSHIMA, Feb 02 (News On Japan) - The H3 Rocket No. 5 was launched at around 5:30 p.m. on February 2nd from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture. The rocket carries the government’s 'Michibiki 6' satellite, known as the Japanese version of GPS.

If the launch is successful, it is expected to improve the accuracy of location-based services such as car navigation and smartphone positioning, as well as enhance disaster communication capabilities.

Source: FNN