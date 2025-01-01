Half-Century Ban Ends: Fukuoka Hosts Fin Whale Trade Show

FUKUOKA, Mar 08 (News On Japan) - A trade exhibition featuring domestically caught fin whale meat, harvested under Japan’s resumed commercial whaling program, was held in Fukuoka. Fin whale meat is known for its mild flavor and rich fat content.

The trade event, organized by a Tokyo-based whaling company, aimed to introduce the product to local seafood markets and restaurant industry professionals.

Fin whales are large marine mammals that grow up to approximately 20 meters in length. Last July, the Fisheries Agency included 60 fin whales in the annual quota for large whale species, marking the first such inclusion in 49 years. This decision followed assessments confirming abundant stocks in the northwest Pacific.

Attendees sampled the meat, with one food vendor remarking, "It's delicious, with a rich fat content." A Japanese restaurant representative expressed interest in incorporating whale meat into a course menu, stating, "It could help differentiate us from other establishments."

The event organizers emphasized the deep-rooted tradition of whale meat consumption in Fukuoka, encouraging participants to experience what they called "a supreme delicacy."

Source: KBC