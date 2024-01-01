New Russian Structures Appear on Disputed Northern Islands

HOKKAIDO, Feb 03 (News On Japan) - Russia has expanded its facilities on Suisho Island in the Habomai group of the Northern Territories, which it continues to occupy illegally.

A newly constructed tower-like structure has been spotted near the existing lighthouse on the island, located about seven kilometers from Cape Nosappu in Nemuro, Hokkaido. Additionally, a blue-roofed building has been added at a separate location on the island.

The Russian Border Guard maintains a permanent presence on Suisho Island, and the latest construction is believed to be part of its security infrastructure.

"The lights in the building remain on 24 hours a day," said Kozo Iwayama, director of the Hoppo-kan museum.

Former residents in Nemuro suspect the development indicates Russia is strengthening its border security.

Source: 北海道ニュースUHB