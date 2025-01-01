Cyber Bill Passes Japan's Lower House

TOKYO, Apr 09 (News On Japan) - A bill to introduce a proactive cyber defense system, allowing preemptive measures against cyberattacks, was passed by the Lower House on April 8th with majority support from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, the Constitutional Democratic Party, and others.

The new framework allows the government to monitor communications data even during peacetime. It also mandates that core infrastructure operators—such as those in electricity and rail transport—must report any incidents of cyber damage to the government.

Source: Kyodo