Politics

Cyber Bill Passes Japan's Lower House

TOKYO, Apr 09 (News On Japan) - A bill to introduce a proactive cyber defense system, allowing preemptive measures against cyberattacks, was passed by the Lower House on April 8th with majority support from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, the Constitutional Democratic Party, and others.

The new framework allows the government to monitor communications data even during peacetime. It also mandates that core infrastructure operators—such as those in electricity and rail transport—must report any incidents of cyber damage to the government.

Source: Kyodo

Trump Praises Ohtani as Dodgers Visit the White House

The Dodgers, winners of last year’s World Series, paid a courtesy visit to President Trump at the White House on April 7th, with Shohei Ohtani, 30, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, 26, among the participating players.

Methane Gas Detected Again at Osaka-Kansai Expo Site

Methane gas was detected at levels exceeding safety standards in the western area of the Osaka-Kansai Expo site around 4 p.m. on April 6th, raising concerns due to the potential risk of explosion. Ventilation measures have since been implemented, bringing gas concentrations back below the threshold.

Bear Sightings in Hokkaido Surpass Last Year as Temperatures Rise

Bear activity is increasing in Hokkaido as spring temperatures rise, with sightings in 2025 already surpassing last year's total at over 100 cases.

Electric Bus to Debut on Tateyama Kurobe Alpen Route

The Tateyama Kurobe Alpen Route, linking Toyama and Nagano prefectures, will reopen on April 15th with the new Tateyama Tunnel Electric Bus set to begin service between Murodo and Daikanbo along a 3.7-kilometer stretch.

Japan's Elite Ranger Training Suspended Nationwide

The Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF) has suspended the training of new Ranger personnel across most units for the remainder of the current fiscal year, JNN has learned. This is the first long-term nationwide suspension of such training since the program began, marking an unprecedented development.

Ruling Party Resists Donation Ban as Budget Clears Final Hurdle

Japan's national budget for the new fiscal year is now set to pass within the current fiscal term, following an unusual set of deliberations in the Diet on March 28th.

Japan repositions its diplomacy towards China

Japan is busily laying the groundwork for a state visit by Xi Jinping, in what has now become a roughly once-in-a-decade occurrence. The last visit was derailed by COVID-19. (East Asia Forum)

Pension Levels Expected to Decline by 20 Percent in 30 Years

Japan is facing a pivotal moment in pension reform as the government prepares to revise its system for the first time in five years. With a shrinking workforce and an aging population, the pension system is under pressure, prompting new proposals that could impact millions.

Japan, China, South Korea FMs agree on future-oriented cooperation

The foreign ministers of Japan, China and South Korea have agreed to promote future-oriented cooperation in tackling common issues, and accelerate arrangements to hold a trilateral summit in Japan as early as possible. (NHK)

Third-Party Panel Releases Damning Report on Hyogo Governor Power Harassment

A third-party panel investigating allegations of power harassment against Hyogo Governor Motohiko Saito submitted its findings to the prefectural government on March 19th, concluding that ten instances of his conduct constituted workplace harassment.

Mystery Surrounds Suspect in Tachibana Assault

A recent incident involving the attack on Takashi Tachibana has raised concerns over the lack of available information about the suspect, Miyanishi. Despite the rapid flow of information in the digital age, very little has surfaced regarding his background beyond his residence and employment status.