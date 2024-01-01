News On Japan
Softbank Unveils 'Crystal' in Partnership With OpenAI

TOKYO, Feb 03 (News On Japan) - SoftBank Group Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have launched a new AI services company in Japan, aiming to drive innovation in enterprise AI. At the unveiling, Son introduced the company’s first service, "Crystal," which he described as a revolutionary AI solution that will transform business operations.

Addressing an audience of 500 corporate executives, he emphasized that Crystal will integrate corporate data, such as human resources information, to provide strategic advice. In the future, he suggested, AI could even take over key business functions like sales, enhancing efficiency and competitiveness. He underscored the significance of AI adoption, stating that companies using Crystal will have an overwhelming advantage, comparing the gap to "a machine gun and a sword."

The new venture comes as Japan seeks to regain its standing in AI development amid rapid advancements by global competitors. OpenAI’s involvement signals a strategic partnership, with Altman bringing his expertise to the initiative. During the launch, he addressed concerns over the rise of DeepSeek, a Chinese company that has developed a ChatGPT-like AI at a lower cost. Altman stressed that ensuring AI safety requires significant effort but noted that once security is guaranteed, AI technologies will be readily accepted. OpenAI is currently investigating whether any Chinese firms have improperly used its technology, highlighting growing concerns over AI competition and intellectual property.

Beyond Crystal, SoftBank and OpenAI have already announced a major collaboration in the United States. Their joint initiative, "Stargate," involves an investment of 78 trillion yen and aims to drive large-scale AI research and deployment. Altman predicted that AI will soon enable breakthroughs at an unprecedented pace, with decades' worth of discoveries occurring in just a year and centuries' worth in the next. He suggested that such rapid advancements will have a profound impact on both economic growth and quality of life.

With this partnership, SoftBank and OpenAI are making a bold move to place Japan at the forefront of AI innovation. As AI continues to reshape industries, the success of this initiative could determine Japan’s ability to compete in the increasingly AI-driven global economy.

Source: TBS

