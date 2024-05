Ishikawa, May 02 (News On Japan) - A new bypass road has opened on the coast uplifted by the Noto Peninsula earthquake in Ishikawa Prefecture's Wajima City.

The road, which was constructed as a detour following a landslide that severed National Route 249, was opened to traffic on the 2nd. For now, the road will only be accessible to construction vehicles and local residents. There are currently no plans in place to open it to general vehicle traffic.