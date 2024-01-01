News On Japan
Travel

A Journey Through Osaka's Architectural Heritage

OSAKA, Nov 12 (News On Japan) - The "Ikefes" festival in Osaka invites visitors to explore over 100 historic buildings for free, showcasing the city’s architectural heritage from historic landmarks to modern structures.

Now in its 11th year, the event offers a rare glimpse into Osaka’s “living architecture” and allows residents and tourists alike to rediscover the city’s history embedded in everyday scenery.

A highlight of the festival is the Nishihori Apartments, a restored residential building from 1958, which once housed prominent figures. The Semba area in Osaka’s Chuo Ward is another focal point, where architecture specialist Shin’ya Hashi explains Osaka’s historical prosperity in the 1920s and '30s. Many structures from that era remain, such as the Menkyo Kaikan, an Important Cultural Property. Originally a social club for the textile industry elite, the building’s unique design and gold-laced windows reflect Japan’s early 20th-century history.

Osaka’s streets also feature historic public baths like the Hashi Public Bath, an iconic Showa-era structure that no longer functions as a bath but now serves as a cultural venue. Among the most popular attractions is the Taishoji No. 100 in Nishinari Ward, a former high-class brothel now operating as a restaurant. Tours of this venue are highly sought after, offering visitors an authentic glimpse into Osaka's past through preserved Japanese-style interiors.

Overall, Ikefes connects Osaka’s rich architectural legacy with the present, offering a unique opportunity to appreciate the city’s enduring cultural assets.

Source: YOMIURI

