World’s Oldest Captive Wombat Celebrates 36th Birthday in Osaka

OSAKA, Feb 11 (News On Japan) - The world's oldest wombat in captivity celebrated its 36th birthday at a zoo in Ikeda, Osaka Prefecture. Wine, a male wombat living at Mayuyama Zoo, turned 36 last month, an age equivalent to over 100 in human years.

A birthday event was held on February 11th via live stream due to ongoing renovation work at the zoo.

Reporter Haruka Tsuta:

"A large crowd of fans has gathered in front of the monitors to celebrate."

In 2022, Wine was recognized by Guinness World Records as the oldest wombat in captivity. Fans gathered at a nearby venue to celebrate his longevity and well-being.

Attendees shared their well wishes:

"Happy 36th birthday, Wine!"

"He always eats, sleeps, and moves around well. I hope he stays healthy forever."

Mayuyama Zoo stated, "We will continue to provide an environment where Wine can live a healthy life."

Source: YOMIURI

