Convenience Stores to Start Selling Over-the-Counter Drugs

TOKYO, Nov 14 (News On Japan) - Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has announced plans to allow the sale of over-the-counter drugs at convenience stores without on-site pharmacists.

Currently, over-the-counter drugs can only be sold at stores where a pharmacist or registered seller is present.

The ministry aims to make it possible for convenience stores and vending machines without qualified staff to sell these drugs, provided certain conditions are met.

One of these conditions is that pharmacists working within the same prefecture will regularly monitor the storage and sales procedures for the drugs.

Customers would likely be able to purchase these drugs by consulting with a pharmacist through a smartphone app beforehand, with a confirmation issued that allows for drug collection at convenience stores.

The initiative seeks to improve accessibility for those needing medication during nighttime hours or in areas with limited pharmacy options.

The ministry plans to formalize this policy within the year and will aim for legislative changes in the regular Diet session next year.

