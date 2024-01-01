Unpacking Japan's Lavish School Lunch

TOKYO, Apr 26 (News On Japan) - The Cabinet Office's Government Public Relations Office recently stirred controversy with a social media post showcasing an overly lavish depiction of school lunches, leading to a public outcry over the authenticity of the meals presented.

The post, titled "Which school lunch do you remember?", intended to illustrate the evolution of school lunches from the Meiji era to the present.

The uproar centered around an image purporting to represent the school lunches of the Heisei and Reiwa eras, featuring a colorful donburi with two spring rolls, a vegetable soup, a tomato salad, and even a fruit jelly dessert. This depiction starkly contrasted with the real school lunches shared by parents, which typically consist of simpler meals like fried food, vegetable soup, and rice.

Social media users responded by posting photos of actual school lunches, often comprising just three items: a single piece of fried food, vegetable soup, and white rice, highlighting the discrepancy in meal presentation. These real meals showed less variety and smaller portions compared to the government's depiction, prompting frustration among parents.

Parents from across the nation shared their children's experiences, noting instances where the children reported inadequate food portions, which starkly contrasted with the government's portrayal. One parent noted, "When I ask my child about lunch, especially on days with small items like three tiny fried chickens or a single dumpling, they often say they were still hungry and felt sad."

Experts, including registered dietitian Akiko Kaneko, commented on the situation, pointing out that regional disparities in school lunches are a significant issue that needs addressing. Kaneko suggested that aligning closer to government standards could help mitigate these inequalities.

The Cabinet Office acknowledged the public's concerns, stating they are aware of the varied opinions and are considering the feedback. The situation highlights ongoing challenges in maintaining consistency and transparency in school nutrition programs across different regions.

Source: FNN