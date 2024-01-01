Mister Donut Hikes Price on 'Pon De Ring'

TOKYO, May 01 (News On Japan) - Mister Donut, operated by Duskin, has announced a price increase for some of its doughnuts, effective July 3rd. The classic 'Pon De Ring', 'Old Fashioned', and 'Angel French' among 19 items will see a price hike of 10 yen.

The price of 'Pon De Ring' will increase from 140 yen to 150 yen before tax, and 'Angel French' will go from 150 yen to 160 yen.

The price adjustments are due to product renewals and the rising cost of raw materials, affecting about half of all products offered.

Mister Donut's staple products have also seen price increases twice in 2022.