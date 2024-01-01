Society

Police Intervene as Backlash Over Horse Abuse Continues

MIE, May 07 (News On Japan) - The Ageuma Shinji (Horse jumping festival) still faces condemnation from animal rights activists, despite the removal of earthen walls to improve safety.

The annual festival takes place every May at the Tado Taisha Shrine in Mie Prefecture, dating back about 700 years, where horses climb steep slopes and leap over barriers.

Last year, due to injuries suffered by a horse, which led to its euthanasia and allegations of animal abuse, changes were made for this year's event, including the removal of barriers.

On the day of the event, all participating horses successfully completed the ascent without injuries, in front of a large crowd of onlookers.

Local spectators expressed mixed feelings about the modifications. Some lamented the loss of historical significance associated with the barriers, while others welcomed the changes, emphasizing the importance of the event itself.

However, the event was not without controversy. Animal welfare groups staged protests at the venue, leading to heated exchanges between supporters and opponents of the ritual, with police intervention required to maintain order.

Despite differing opinions, the local authorities overseeing the event stated that no significant violations of animal welfare laws were observed.

The organizers pledged to continue reviewing the event with input from experts as they navigate the ongoing debate surrounding the festival.

