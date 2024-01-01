Travel | Apr 26

Gotanda JP Building Opens Doors with Hoshino Resort on High Floors

TOKYO, Apr 26 (News On Japan) - Tokyo's Shinagawa district welcomes a new landmark with the grand opening of the Gotanda JP Building on Friday, April 26, featuring a dog-friendly hotel by Hoshino Resort, co-working spaces, and a vibrant culinary scene.

This mixed-use development features the Hoshino Resort's urban hotel "OMO" on its upper floors, introducing unique amenities like a permanent dog run, a feature that's a first for Hoshino Resorts, with some rooms allowing pets. The building also offers extensive office space capable of accommodating up to 3,000 people and includes modern co-working spaces complete with a sauna. A food hall within the building brings together popular eateries from the Gotanda area, enhancing the local food scene and offering diverse dining options.

Source: テレ東BIZ

