TeamLab Planets Expands With New Immersive Experience

TOKYO, Jan 31 (News On Japan) - A new area has opened at TeamLab Planets in Toyosu, Tokyo, bringing an expanded, immersive experience to visitors. The museum, known for its cutting-edge digital art installations, has increased its exhibition space by 1.5 times, adding around 20 new interactive artworks.

One of the new installations features a space filled with colorful spheres. Visitors can navigate through the exhibit by stepping on spheres of the same color. As they move, the walls illuminate in a dazzling display of light, creating an otherworldly atmosphere.

Another area allows visitors to bring their own drawings to life. Using a dedicated app, guests can scan their illustrations—such as butterflies or dolphins—and watch them swim and move within a digital environment. One visitor demonstrated this feature with a hand-drawn dolphin, which could be controlled in real time using a smartphone.

The interactive exhibits also extend to customized souvenirs. Guests can have their drawings printed on various items, including T-shirts. A live demonstration showed how a visitor’s illustration was digitally converted into a three-dimensional print and applied to fabric, creating a unique and personalized memento.

The expanded space also features an installation with glowing pillars that change color when stepped on. As visitors walk across, birds flying above also change color in response to their movements, enhancing the sensory experience with both visuals and sound.

With its latest expansion, TeamLab Planets offers an even more dynamic environment where visitors can engage with art through movement and technology. The museum continues to attract crowds, making it a must-visit destination for those looking to experience digital art in an interactive and immersive way.

