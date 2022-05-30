NTT showcases AI communication technologies
安全促す運転手と会話するロボット NTTのスマートシティ技術
NHK -- May 31
Japanese telecommunication giant NTT has revealed its latest technology using artificial intelligence. The demonstrations are the result of studies by its research center based on the theme of communication.
The company showed a robot that can start a conversation by recognizing surrounding images such as roadside scenery and respond to what a person says.
NTT also unveiled self-driving technology that aims to facilitate traffic flow without the need for stoplights. Eight vehicles moved without hitting each other by analyzing information on speed and position sent by their onboard computers.
The company eventually plans to put the system into practical use by having vehicles acquire real-time positioning data from satellites.
May 31 (FNNプライムオンライン) - 車から見える景色をもとに対話ができるロボットが公開されました。 NTTは30日、AI(人工知能)など最新技術の研究成果を発表。 ...continue reading
Researchers say they found new type of Parkinson's disease
NHK - May 29
A group of researchers says it has found a new type of Parkinson's disease apparently induced by a different protein from the one known to cause the disease.
Volcano erupts in Russian Far East, no tsunami threat to Japan
A large-scale volcanic eruption occurred Saturday in the Russia's far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, but the Japanese weather agency said no tsunami was observed to have hit Japan.
Japan develops new lithium-air battery for electric passenger planes
TOKYO, Japan: A new high-density electric battery developed in Japan has the potential to power electric airplanes, according to industry officials.
Coronavirus cases on decline across much of Japan
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government reported 2,630 new cases of the coronavirus in the capital on Friday.
Japan confirms 7 more cases of children with unexplained acute hepatitis
Japan's health officials have confirmed another seven cases of unexplained acute hepatitis in children, of which reports have been increasing mainly in Western countries.
Apple Maps Japan receives cycling directions, Look Around expansions
Apple has further updated its Maps software in Japan with cycling directions and expanded Look Around.
Scientists develop robotic 'sixth finger' for human augmentation
A robotic 'sixth finger,' that can be worn on the hand next to the pinky to move like a real finger, has been created by Japanese researchers studying how brains react to new and independent body parts.
Vitamin D supplements won't help prevent diabetes
While vitamin D may have other benefits, preventing type 2 diabetes in high-risk adults does not appear to be one of them.
Japan's top parking lot operator to open flying car base in 2025
TOKYO -- Park24, the largest car park operator in Japan, will convert a parking facility into a takeoff and landing base for flying cars in the western Kansai region in 2025 as part of the World Expo, Nikkei has learned.
Japan's health minister says no confirmed cases of monkeypox in Japan
Japan’s health minister said on Friday that there have been no confirmed cases of monkeypox in Japan.
Rollout of 4th coronavirus vaccine shots begins
Japan began a rollout of a fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine Wednesday, targeting people aged 60 or older and others with higher risks.
Up to 6,100 in Tokyo predicted to die in worst-case quake scenario
Up to around 6,100 people would die in the event a major earthquake hits the heart of Tokyo, the metropolitan government said in a report Wednesday, revising down the estimate by around 30% from a decade ago.
