Mother dies trying to save drowning son
小学生が用水路に転落 母親も流され2人死亡 石川
ISHIKAWA, Jun 18 (News On Japan) - A mother and son were washed away Saturday in canal in Hakusan City, Ishikawa Prefecture, after the boy fell in and his mother attempted to rescue him.
According to police, a teenage elementary schoolboy fell into the canal in Hakusan City around 5:30 pm on Saturday. His mother who was nearby jumped in to help, but she was also swept away.
The two were rescued by the fire department about 1.5 kilometers downstream, but both were taken to the hospital with cardiopulmonary arrest and confirmed dead.
The irrigation canal is about 3 meters wide and 1 meter deep, and it is believed that the boy climbed up the fence on the side of the road but lost his balance and fell into the irrigation canal.
Jun 18 (ANNnewsCH) - 石川県白山市で小学生の男の子が用水路に転落し、助けようとした母親も流されました。2人は救助されましたが、搬送先で死亡が確認されました。 ...continue reading
Japanese Women Turning AGAINST Western Feminism
Clownfish TV - Jun 17
Japanese women are turning against western notions of feminism, and embracing girly manga, boobs and moe culture. In fact, 70% of "problematic" manga is created by WOMEN.
Why Delivery Heath Is Very Popular In Japan | Secrets of Japan
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Jun 17
In Japan, delivery health or 'deliheru' is very popular. Delivery health companies provide special health services to men making sure they stay active and everything is working properly.
Horyuji temple reaches crowdfunding target in less than 12 hours
NHK - Jun 16
Horyuji temple in Japan's ancient capital of Nara has achieved its crowdfunding target for the maintenance of the compound in less than half a day.
Man charged with slandering family of car accident victims
NHK - Jun 16
Tokyo prosecutors have indicted a 22-year-old man without arrest for posting slanderous comments about the family of the victims of a car accident.
Organizers of orgy party with over 120 participants arrested in central Japan
yahoo.com - Jun 16
The organizers and two participants of an orgy party involving over 120 people were arrested in central Japan.
Japanese man arrested over Putin straw doll nailed to shrine tree
Kyodo - Jun 16
A 72-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly nailing a straw doll bearing the face of Russian President Vladimir Putin to a sacred tree at a Shinto shrine near Tokyo, police said.
Japanese priest demands return of stolen statue in S.Korea court
NHK - Jun 16
A Buddhist priest from Japan has demanded at a court hearing in South Korea an early return of an ancient statue stolen from his temple 10 years ago.
Man arrested for setting fire to hotel garbage disposal site in Tokyo
Japan Today - Jun 15
Police in Tokyo have arrested a 42-year-old man on suspicion of setting fire to a hotel’s garbage disposal site.
40 percent of single men in their 20s have no dating experience: gov't survey
News On Japan - Jun 14
TOKYO, June 14 - According to a survey by the Cabinet Office, about 70% of men in their 20s answered that they had no spouse or lover, and about 40% answered that they had no dating experience.
Alleged mastermind of COVID-19 subsidy scam arrested after returning from Dubai
NHK - Jun 14
Japanese police have arrested a man alleged to be the mastermind behind a coronavirus subsidy scam after he returned from Dubai.
Kimua tragedy sparks change in Japan
slamwrestling.net - Jun 14
The tragic suicide of Stardom’s Hana Kimura has inspired changes to the defamation laws in Japan.
Japan ward rejects couple's marriage registry under separate surnames
Kyodo - Jun 13
A Japanese couple who kept their own surnames when they got married in the United States were told by a Tokyo ward office Monday that their marriage could not be registered using the two different names.
