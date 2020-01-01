Japan Just Released Fully Functioning Female Robots #6

Japan just released fully functioning female robots. For many years, Japan has been at the forefront of robotics technology, and its robotics innovation has astounded the rest of the globe.

Japan is the only country with the top ten industrial robotics businesses in the world. It also has the world's greatest concentration of robot workers. In this video, we will be looking at some of Japan's fully performing robots.

Japan Police preparing for possible Mount Fuji eruption

arabnews.jp - Jun 19

Sounds of Tokyo train station visualized in trial for deaf travelers

Kyodo - Jun 15

Internet Explorer shutdown to cause Japan headaches 'for months'

Nikkei - Jun 15

Smart robot helps with congestion at Narita Airport

NHK - Jun 14

The Indestructible Plastic Umbrella. Even typhoons can not beat it!

WAO RYU!ONLY in JAPAN - Jun 13

New Dinosaur Species With Massive Knife-Like Claws Found In Japan: Study

NDTV - Jun 12

Japan asteroid probe finds 23 amino acids, researchers confirm

Nikkei - Jun 10

AstraZeneca files for approval for COVID-19 drug in Japan

Japan Times - Jun 09

Hayabusa2 brought back substances considered important for living things

Nikkei - Jun 06

Toyota unveils home batteries that hook up to hybrids, EVs

Nikkei - Jun 03

