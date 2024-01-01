Business | Apr 27

Japanese Yen Slides to 34-Year Low, Hits 158 Against the Dollar

TOKYO, Apr 27 (News On Japan) - In a significant movement in the foreign exchange markets, the Japanese yen has once again depreciated, crossing the 158 mark against the U.S. dollar. This level marks the weakest the yen has been in approximately 34 years, signaling ongoing economic pressures and potentially major shifts in Japan's financial landscape.

Despite Japan's central bank raising interest rates for the first time since 2007, the rates remain very low compared to other developed nations, particularly the U.S., where aggressive rate hikes have made the dollar more attractive to investors. Additionally, the low interest rates in Japan fail to stem the yen's fall, as higher U.S. rates offer better returns for investors

Source: TBS

MORE Business NEWS

Tasaki Marks 70th Anniversary with Glamorous Pearl Jewelry Exhibition

Tasaki, the renowned pearl jewelry brand, celebrated its 70th anniversary by hosting the "TASAKI 70th Anniversary Exhibition: FLOATING SHELL." The event kicked off on April 25 with a glamorous opening ceremony attended by a slew of celebrities.

Bank of Japan Stays Course on Monetary Policy

The Bank of Japan says it will leave its monetary policy unchanged. The announcement comes at the end of the BOJ's two-day meeting on Friday. (NHK)

Honda Plans New EV Factory in Canada

Honda has unveiled plans to construct a factory dedicated to electric vehicles (EVs) in Ontario, Canada, as part of its broader strategy to fully transition to EVs by 2040.

POPULAR NEWS

Japanese Yen Slides to 34-Year Low, Hits 158 Against the Dollar

In a significant movement in the foreign exchange markets, the Japanese yen has once again depreciated, crossing the 158 mark against the U.S. dollar. This level marks the weakest the yen has been in approximately 34 years, signaling ongoing economic pressures and potentially major shifts in Japan's financial landscape.

Brave Seven-Year-Old Rescues Kidnapped Four-Year-Old Sister

In a remarkable display of bravery and quick thinking, a seven-year-old girl in Kitakyushu successfully rescued her four-year-old sister who had been kidnapped. The incident, which unfolded on April 13th, began when the siblings were approached by a stranger while playing on the street.

Unpacking Japan's Lavish School Lunch

Japan's Cabinet Office's Government Public Relations Office recently stirred controversy with a social media post showcasing an overly lavish depiction of school lunches, leading to a public outcry over the authenticity of the meals presented.

Gotanda JP Building Opens Doors with Hoshino Resort on High Floors

Tokyo's Shinagawa district welcomes a new landmark with the grand opening of the Gotanda JP Building on Friday, April 26, featuring a dog-friendly hotel by Hoshino Resort, co-working spaces, and a vibrant culinary scene.

BBC Accused of Distorting Smile-Up President's Comments

Japanese company Smile-Up, the former talent agency known as Johnny & Associates, says it has sent a letter of protest to Britain's public broadcaster BBC over its program on sexual abuse by its late founder. (NHK)

FOLLOW US
         