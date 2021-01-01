Sapporo to buy U.S. craft beer maker Stone Brewing for $168m

Nikkein -- Jun 24
Japan's Sapporo Holdings on Friday announced that it will acquire U.S. craft beer maker Stone Brewing for $168 million, in a foray into the country's growing microbrew market.

Sapporo will acquire Stone Brewing's production and sales operations as well as its restaurant business. Its distribution business is not included in the deal. The acquisition agreement was signed Friday, with the deal slated for completion in August.

Stone Brewing was established in 1996 in California and is known for its "Stone IPA" products. It has breweries in California and Virginia and sells beer in more than 40 countries. According to the U.S. Brewers Association, Stone held the ninth biggest share in the U.S. craft beer market in 2021.

In addition to selling Stone Brewing products, Sapporo will use the company's breweries to produce "Sapporo Premium" beers.

Sapporo's overseas beer sales came to 18.99 million cases in 2021, up 4% from the previous year. Sales of Sapporo brand products jumped 23% to 5.69 million cases. Given rising shipping costs, expanding production capacity in North America has become imperative for the company.

Sharp to make English its official language in 2023
- Jun 24
Sharp plans to adopt English as its official language next year, CEO Wu Po-hsuan said Thursday, as the company ramps up efforts to bolster its TV and home appliance business in the U.S. and Europe.
Current weak yen not good for Japan’s economy: Nakao
Bloomberg Markets and Finance - Jun 23
Mizuho Research Institute Chairman and former Japanese Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Takehiko Nakao discusses the weakness in the yen, the Japanese economy and what he thinks the BOJ should do.
Honda, peers to ride 20 motorcycles off into the sunset this year
Nikkei - Jun 23
Honda Motor and three Japanese rivals plan to discontinue about 20 motorcycle models by the end of this year, Nikkei has learned, in response to tougher emissions standards to be implemented in Japan in the fall.
Japan's top potato chip maker Calbee to raise prices up to 20%
Business Times - Jun 22
CALBEE, Japan's answer to Frito-Lay with an enormous product line-up ranging from pizza-flavoured potato chips to low-carb granola, is raising prices again as companies struggle to absorb costs that are climbing at the fastest clip in years.
Three-fourths of Japan restaurants plan price hikes: Nikkei survey
Nikkei - Jun 22
Nearly three quarters of restaurant operators in Japan plan to raise prices in the current fiscal year, passing on the rising cost of ingredients to customers, a Nikkei survey found.
How To Buy Tether
newsonjapan.com - Jun 21
The crypto market is highly volatile, which opens both good prospects to make a profit and huge risks to bear losses when the market drops.
Food prices in Japan spike on soaring cost for raw materials, weak yen
Xinhua - Jun 20
An analysis company in Japan on Monday said food manufacturers have been raising their prices as soaring costs for raw materials and oil have forced some companies to pass on the costs to consumers.
Japan to fine Meta, Twitter if they keep neglecting domestic registry
Nikkei - Jun 20
The Japanese government is set to levy fines against overseas IT giants that have failed to register their overseas headquarters in Japan, Nikkei has learned.
Japan Yen COLLAPSING! What this means for GameStop and US Stocks
Ben - Mr. Business - Jun 20
The Japanese Yen is in free fall! Japan's Yen just crossed 135 Yen to 1 USD, a level that the Japan Yen hasn’t crossed in 24 years.
NTT pulls plug on office life
NHK - Jun 19
Japan's telecom giant NTT is preparing to introduce a dramatic change in its office culture. From July, employees will be allowed to work from home anywhere in Japan, and any visits the office will be deemed business trips.
Japanese whisky fetches $600,000 in NY auction
NHK - Jun 19
A bottle of Japanese whisky has fetched 600,000 dollars in a New York auction.
Japan central bank maintains policy interest rate at minus 0.1%
ICIS - Jun 17
Japan’s central bank decided Friday to maintain its key interest rate at minus 0.1%, defying aggressive hikes by peers in the US and Switzerland, citing some economic weakness stemming from the pandemic and high commodity prices.
