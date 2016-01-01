How Japan uniquely recycles plastic
This Japanese factory recycles used plastic food trays to make brand new ones. In fact, they are the first company in the world who started tray-to-tray container production. All throughout Japan, used plastic trays are commonly collected at designated supermarket recycle bins, where they’re picked up by trucks and brought to recycling factories. About 5 tons of plastic trays are collected every day at this factory. Based on the most recent statistics from 2016 out of the top 20 plastic waste producing countries, Japan ranks 15th in the world, for annual plastic waste production per person at 38kg 83lbs, compared to the US at a steady #1 producing 105kg 231lbs of plastic waste per person, with the UK in 2nd at 99Kg. That said, Japan recycles about 20% of that plastic waste for reuse. First thing you may notice is that the trays arrive rather clean. And I can vouch, with no stench. In Japan, before placing the plastic trays into the recycle bins, they’re washed and dried at home by each individual. A very critical part of the process since this type of recycling business wouldn’t be possible without the cooperation from the community. Interestingly, many Japanese kids from a young age learn how to clean and separate plastics as part of their everyday school lunch helping to show them the importance and their responsibility for recycling.
NHK - Jun 20
Drone owners in Japan are obliged to register their craft with the government under a revised aviation law that took effect on Monday.
Artificial Intelligence News - Jun 20
Japan just released fully functioning female robots. For many years, Japan has been at the forefront of robotics technology, and its robotics innovation has astounded the rest of the globe.
NHK - Jun 20
A strong earthquake has hit the Noto region in central Japan. No tsunami alert has been issued.
NHK - Jun 20
The Japan Meteorological Agency is warning that another powerful earthquake could hit the Noto region on the Sea of Japan in the coming week.
arabnews.jp - Jun 19
Japan’s National Police Agency has started making full-fledged preparations for a possible eruption of Mount Fuji, the tallest peak in the country.
Kyodo - Jun 15
A train station in Tokyo on Wednesday started reproducing platform announcements and the sounds of train arrivals and departures onto a screen in the form of text and sign language to help the hearing impaired on their journeys.
Nikkei - Jun 15
Microsoft bids farewell to Internet Explorer on Thursday, stirring a sense of panic among many businesses and government agencies in Japan that waited to update their websites until the last minute.
NHK - Jun 14
A robot equipped with artificial intelligence has been put to work to help sort out congestion problems at Narita International Airport near Tokyo.
WAO RYU!ONLY in JAPAN - Jun 13
Even 20m/s wind can not break this plastic umbrella! It means even typhoons never break it. This amazing umbrella is made in Japan.
NDTV - Jun 12
A bipedal dinosaur with knives for fingers roamed around the shores of Asia between 66 million and 145 million years ago, a new study has revealed.
Nikkei - Jun 10
A total of 23 types of amino acids were found in asteroid samples brought back by Japan's Hayabusa2 space probe, according to new studies published in the journal Science and elsewhere, shedding further light on the origins of life on Earth.
Japan Times - Jun 09
A Japanese unit of British drugmaker AstraZeneca said Thursday that it has applied for approval from the health ministry to manufacture and sell its COVID-19 prevention and treatment drug in Japan.