Quake jolts southwestern Japan, no tsunami warning issued

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 shook Kumamoto Prefecture in southwestern Japan on Sunday, but no tsunami warning was issued, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The quake, which occurred at around 9:44 p.m. with its focus at a depth of around 10 kilometers, registered lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in the town of Misato, the agency said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or property damage.