Quake jolts southwestern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
熊本地方で震度5弱 津波の心配なし
Nikkei -- Jun 26
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.4 shook Kumamoto Prefecture in southwestern Japan on Sunday, but no tsunami warning was issued, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
The quake, which occurred at around 9:44 p.m. with its focus at a depth of around 10 kilometers, registered lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in the town of Misato, the agency said.
There were no immediate reports of injuries or property damage.
Jun 26 (ANNnewsCH) - 午後9時44分ごろに熊本県熊本で震度5弱の地震がありました。 ...continue reading
Hospital in western Japan hit by ransomware attack
NHK - Jun 21
Staff at a hospital in Tokushima Prefecture, western Japan, are unable to access electronic medical records after the hospital became the target of a ransomware attack.
Drone registration system begins in Japan
NHK - Jun 20
Drone owners in Japan are obliged to register their craft with the government under a revised aviation law that took effect on Monday.
Japan Just Released Fully Functioning Female Robots #6
Artificial Intelligence News - Jun 20
Japan just released fully functioning female robots. For many years, Japan has been at the forefront of robotics technology, and its robotics innovation has astounded the rest of the globe.
Another strong quake hits Ishikawa Prefecture
NHK - Jun 20
A strong earthquake has hit the Noto region in central Japan. No tsunami alert has been issued.
Japan agency warns of quake of similar intensity in coming week
NHK - Jun 20
The Japan Meteorological Agency is warning that another powerful earthquake could hit the Noto region on the Sea of Japan in the coming week.
Japan Police preparing for possible Mount Fuji eruption
arabnews.jp - Jun 19
Japan’s National Police Agency has started making full-fledged preparations for a possible eruption of Mount Fuji, the tallest peak in the country.
Sounds of Tokyo train station visualized in trial for deaf travelers
Kyodo - Jun 15
A train station in Tokyo on Wednesday started reproducing platform announcements and the sounds of train arrivals and departures onto a screen in the form of text and sign language to help the hearing impaired on their journeys.
Internet Explorer shutdown to cause Japan headaches 'for months'
Nikkei - Jun 15
Microsoft bids farewell to Internet Explorer on Thursday, stirring a sense of panic among many businesses and government agencies in Japan that waited to update their websites until the last minute.
Smart robot helps with congestion at Narita Airport
NHK - Jun 14
A robot equipped with artificial intelligence has been put to work to help sort out congestion problems at Narita International Airport near Tokyo.
The Indestructible Plastic Umbrella. Even typhoons can not beat it!
WAO RYU!ONLY in JAPAN - Jun 13
Even 20m/s wind can not break this plastic umbrella! It means even typhoons never break it. This amazing umbrella is made in Japan.
New Dinosaur Species With Massive Knife-Like Claws Found In Japan: Study
NDTV - Jun 12
A bipedal dinosaur with knives for fingers roamed around the shores of Asia between 66 million and 145 million years ago, a new study has revealed.
Japan asteroid probe finds 23 amino acids, researchers confirm
Nikkei - Jun 10
A total of 23 types of amino acids were found in asteroid samples brought back by Japan's Hayabusa2 space probe, according to new studies published in the journal Science and elsewhere, shedding further light on the origins of life on Earth.
