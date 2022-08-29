Japanese national soccer team's new uniform revealed

Members of Japan's national soccer team will wear a new uniform with a design based on a Japanese traditional art at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The uniform, which was redesigned for the first time in about three years, was revealed to the public on Monday.

Organizers said the new design is themed on origami, or the Japanese art of paper folding. Origami involves two techniques called the mountain and valley folds, which represent the ups and downs that the team has experienced as it has developed.

Kubo Takefusa, a national team member, said the design is innovative and impressive. He added that it has an outstanding presence that will help the team beat its opponents.

Uniform numbers are printed in yellow so that people can recognize players easily when they watch games on mobile phones.