New Nintenso Switch in Pipeline

KYOTO, May 08 (News On Japan) - Nintendo revealed on May 7 that it plans to announce a new gaming console, the successor to the Nintendo Switch, within this fiscal year.

Launched in March 2017, the Nintendo Switch has sold over 140 million units worldwide and has been a major revenue source for Nintendo, with more than 1.2 billion copies of software titles like "Mario Kart" and "Animal Crossing" sold.

Supported by strong sales of both hardware and software, Nintendo's fiscal year 2023 earnings hit a record high with a net profit of 490.6 billion yen.

However, more than seven years after its release, sales of the Switch have begun to stabilize. Nintendo is looking to boost revenue further with the introduction of the new console. Details regarding the release date and specifics of the upcoming model remain undisclosed.

Source: YOMIURI

