Yusaku Maezawa Sues Meta for 1 Yen Over Impersonation Investment Scams

TOKYO, May 16 (News On Japan) - Businessman Yusaku Maezawa has filed a lawsuit against Meta, the company operating Facebook, seeking 1 yen in damages in response to a series of investment scams involving impersonation of famous personalities on social media.

Maezawa revealed through his official account on X (formerly Twitter) that he has taken legal action against Meta and its Japanese subsidiary, demanding 1 yen in damages.

This move comes as a response to numerous cases of investment fraud where scammers have used the names and photos of celebrities without permission. Maezawa is also requesting that Meta stop running ads that use his name and image without authorization.

"I want to clarify whether their actions are illegal or not," Maezawa commented. "I believe this is a significant step toward preventing fraud. I will do my best."

Source: ANN

