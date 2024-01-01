TOKYO, May 16 (News On Japan) - As the Japanese government begins discussions on the basic policies for its energy strategy, Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) has constructed a new substation and other infrastructure in Inzai City, Chiba Prefecture, to address the increasing power consumption of data centers.

This area, being close to the city center and having solid ground, has seen a rise in the number of data centers. It is expected that the power demand in this region will surge to six times the current level within three years.

TEPCO Power Grid has built the substation and transmission lines, which will begin operations next month.

Meanwhile, the government has initiated a review of the "Basic Energy Plan," which outlines policy directions every three years.

This review will consider the composition ratio of renewable energy sources and discuss the expansion of "decarbonized power sources" for data centers, including those used for generative AI.

Source: ANN