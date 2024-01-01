News On Japan
Business

Over Half of Japanese Companies in China Report Declining Sales

TOKYO, May 15 (News On Japan) - The Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in China has released the results of a survey targeting Japanese companies operating in China, revealing that over half of them report worsening sales trends.

On May 14, the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in China announced the results of the "Economic and Business Environment Survey" conducted from March to April.

This was the third survey conducted, following the previous one at the end of last year, targeting approximately 8,000 Japanese companies in China and receiving 1,741 responses.

Regarding sales trends, 56% of respondents reported "decline" or "slight decline," a 9-point increase from the previous survey. Particularly, companies related to the automobile sector, facing intensified price competition in new energy vehicles, reported a significant increase from 30% to 72% in sales decline compared to the previous survey.

For this year's forecast of the Chinese market, 50% of companies responded with "deterioration" or "slight deterioration," an 11-point increase from the previous survey.

On the other hand, the percentage of companies reporting plans to "reduce investment" or "not invest this year" decreased by 4 points to 44%, showing a slight improvement.

Among the companies that reported reducing investment, some indicated plans to continue investing in research and development and human resource development, highlighting their strategic foresight.

Tetsuro Honma, Chairman of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in China, analyzed, "Many companies are taking preemptive measures to survive," and emphasized, "We will continue to urge the Chinese side to improve the business environment."

Source: ANN

POPULAR NEWS

Victims in Four Prefectures Held Down in Midnight House Robberies

In the early hours of May 14, several men broke into a house in Minamiaizu, Fukushima Prefecture, tying up a woman in her 60s and stealing cash. Over the past two weeks, similar robbery incidents have occurred in Gunma, Tochigi, and Nagano Prefectures.

Driver Arrested for Deadly 7-Vehicle Accident on Tokyo Expressway

Police have arrested a man in his 20s after 3 people were killed in a collision involving seven vehicles on the Tokyo Expressway on Tuesday morning.

Suspect in Double Murder Alleges Killing Was Ordered After Reward Raised

In the case of a couple found burned to death in Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, it has come to light that the man rearrested in connection with the incident stated he was "instructed to kill after the reward was increased."

Shinjuku Stabbing: Suspect's Obsessive Behavior Uncovered

In a shocking incident on May 8, a 25-year-old woman was murdered in a high-rise apartment in Tokyo's Shinjuku district. Both the victim and the suspect were known to each other, with new testimonies shedding light on the tumultuous relationship that culminated in the tragedy.

Mount Fuji's Yoshida Trail Introduces Reservation System, Caps Daily Climbers at 4,000

Mount Fuji’s Yoshida Trail on the Yamanashi side will implement entrance restrictions, including a daily climber limit of 4,000, starting in July this year. A reservation system has been announced to prevent confusion and enhance the climbing experience.

FOLLOW US
         
MORE Business NEWS

Over Half of Japanese Companies in China Report Declining Sales

The Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in China has released the results of a survey targeting Japanese companies operating in China, revealing that over half of them report worsening sales trends.

Japan's Corporate Goods Price Index in April Rises 0.9%

The Corporate Goods Price Index (CGPI) for April, which indicates the price level of goods traded between companies, rose by 0.9% compared to last year, marking the fifth consecutive month of record highs.

BOJ Reduces Bond Purchases as Long-Term Yields Rise to 0.940%

The Bank of Japan (BOJ) announced on May 13 that it will reduce the amount of its bond purchases, causing long-term yields to rise to their highest level in six months.

Osaka Customs to Sell 100kg of Confiscated Gold Worth 13 Billion Yen

Osaka Customs announced on May 13 that it will sell approximately 100 kilograms of gold, confiscated in smuggling cases, through a public auction.

First Mobile Unmanned Trailer Store Opens at Osaka Expo Construction Site

In Yumeshima, where construction work for the Osaka-Kansai Expo is ongoing, the first mobile unmanned trailer convenience store opened on Monday, marking a first for convenience stores.

From IT Product Manager in Japan to the USA: The Professional Journey of Omer Mukhtar

The role of a product manager in global commerce is crucial, especially in the IT sector. Omer’s career follows his journey as a transformative leader in technology management, from his origins in Japan all the way to his thriving career in the US.

TBS Forms Strategic Partnership with Bloomberg for Financial News Distribution

TBS Television has announced a strategic partnership with Bloomberg Media, an American company renowned for broadcasting financial and economic information worldwide. Together, they plan to launch a new news service that will feature original articles and video content from both entities.

Currency Depreciation: It's Not Just Japan Struggling!

Japan is not the only country facing a weakening currency. In a situation that could be described as "dollar dominance," countries in Asia that have previously experienced currency crises are also embarking on currency defense measures. We explore what lies ahead in the face of currency devaluation.