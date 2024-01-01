Travel

DisneySea's 'Fantasy Springs' Unveiled for First Time

TOKYO, May 07 (News On Japan) - Tokyo DisneySea's largest development since its opening, the new "Fantasy Springs" area, was unveiled to the press ahead of its opening next month.

The new attraction, "Frozen Ever After," is a boat ride that follows the storyline of the movie "Frozen" while playing its iconic songs. Outside the attraction, the town from the movie is faithfully recreated, and visitors can even dine inside the castle.

Set to open on June 6, "Fantasy Springs" is inspired by "Frozen," "Tangled," and "Peter Pan." The area includes restaurants, a hotel, and four new attractions.

Admission to the new area requires a separate pass, either free or paid, in addition to the park's entrance ticket.

Source: ANN

