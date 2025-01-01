Wild Deer Spotted in Central Sapporo

SAPPORO, Jun 07 (News On Japan) - A wild male deer was seen roaming through a residential neighborhood in Chuo Ward, Sapporo, on the morning of June 6th, prompting police to issue warnings to residents.

Around 7:40 a.m., a passerby spotted the deer walking near Miyanomori 4-jo 1-chome and reported it to the police. The animal was later found lingering in the yard of a nearby home.

The deer, estimated to be about one meter in length and bearing antlers, also darted onto the road at times, raising safety concerns.

Police patrol cars were dispatched to the area, and officers are continuing to circulate the neighborhood to urge residents to remain cautious.

Source: Hokkaido News UHB