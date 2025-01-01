Airbnb Rentals Proliferate in Osaka as Tourism Booms

OSAKA, Jun 06 (News On Japan) - To meet surging inbound tourism demand, so-called "special zone minpaku" (private lodgings permitted under special deregulation zones) have rapidly increased in Osaka. This system, introduced in 2014, allows for more relaxed rules on operating private accommodations. Today, approximately 95% of all approved special zone minpaku are concentrated in Osaka, and tensions with neighboring residents are rising.

These lodgings are characterized by low barriers to entry, minimal restrictions on length of stay or room size, and a lack of on-site management, prompting growing calls for regulation.

Special zone minpaku were launched in cities like Osaka and parts of Tokyo to capture tourism demand without requiring operators to obtain conventional hotel licenses. Compared to the nationwide "private lodging law" enacted in 2018, which limits operations to 180 days a year and mandates minimum room sizes per guest, special zone minpaku face fewer requirements. They can operate year-round, allow any number of guests as long as rooms exceed 25 square meters, and do not require front desk facilities.

Because of this flexibility, these lodgings have proliferated across wide swaths of Osaka, including residential neighborhoods. Osaka City has designated most of its area—highlighted in pink on city maps—as eligible for operation. But this deregulation has also brought problems.

Professor Matsumura of a local university noted, "The current situation is that you can open a minpaku just about anywhere in Osaka. For residents, it's unsettling to suddenly have one appear next door."

Common complaints include improper disposal of trash that cannot be treated as household waste, late-night noise from parties or phone calls, and a sense of unease as unfamiliar people come and go daily. One resident, whose neighbor property was suddenly converted into a minpaku, reported cigarette butts discarded into street gutters and disturbances from midnight to early morning. Fear of direct confrontation with guests and difficulty contacting absent property owners led the resident to move away.

The core issue, experts say, lies in a lack of oversight. "Operators who cause trouble should face penalties or have their certifications revoked. A third-party organization should handle complaints and supervise compliance," one expert said.

Osaka City has begun forming a team to address these complaints, but concrete policy measures are still under discussion.

As inbound tourism is expected to continue growing, concerns remain about how to ensure rules are followed. Some propose clear multilingual house rules displayed at the time of booking, along with penalties for violations, to ensure accountability and peace of mind for local residents. Experts say governments need to mandate clearer regulations and public awareness efforts to manage the situation effectively.

Source: YOMIURI