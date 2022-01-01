PGA Tour Threatens to Ban Japan Golf Tour Players Who Compete in LIV Golf Events

The PGA Tour has told the organizers of the Japan Golf Tour that any of its members who participated in LIV Golf Series events this year or LIV Golf Tour events during the 2022-23 season will be barred from competing in PGA Tour-run tournaments, including the Zozo Championship and the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament.

The move helps explain why all four of the Japanese players who competed in the last LIV Golf Invitational Series event in New Jersey are not in this week’s field outside of Boston.

Yuki Inamori, Ryosuke Kinoshita, Jinichiro Kozuma and Hideto Tanihara had played at Trump Bedminster in July and formed an all-Japanese team.

Sports Illustrated obtained a copy of the letter the Japan Golf Tour sent to its members this week. In the letter, the JGTO quotes correspondence with the PGA Tour which explains the decision.

Any players who participated in LIV Golf events to this point “remain ineligible for all events across all PGA Tour sanctioned tours through the end of the calendar year, including the Zozo Championship,’’ according to the letter. ...continue reading