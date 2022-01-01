Why Japanese People Like Wearing Masks!?
Japanese Comedian Meshida -- Sep 04
Nowadays a weird phenomenon is occurring in Japan since this corona pandemic started people all over the world have been obligated to wear masks.
However, now people are trying to return to normal and some countries especially Western countries have lifted the masking rules and people aren't wearing them anymore. But in Japan even though the government changed the rules over masks and people don't need to wear masks in not so crowded places, many Japanese people are still wearing masks in public places and on the street.
Japan town: Giant squid statue has had huge economic effect
NHK - Aug 31
A Japanese fishing town says a giant statue of a squid has had a huge economic effect, though it drew criticism for having been paid for with an emergency COVID-19 relief grant.
Sushi chef drops knives on train, causing panic and delays
Japan Today - Aug 30
Given the general rarity of firearms in Japan, knives are frequently used by those looking to intimidate others or inflict violence.
Man given 4 years in prison for arson in Korean community
fa.news - Aug 30
A Japanese court sentenced a 23-year-old man to four years in prison on Tuesday for setting fire to empty houses in a community of Korean residents in Kyoto Prefecture a year ago, in a case seen by the residents as a hate crime.
Why Dating can be a PAIN in Japan
Ask Japanese - Aug 29
Want to date a Japanese girl or boy in Japan? We asked them what issues and problems can happen on a date in Japan.
Abe murder suspect says mother’s involvement in Unification Church destroyed his life
The Diplomat - Aug 27
The brazen assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo with a handmade gun shocked a nation unused to high-profile political violence.
Doctors: Empress Emerita does not need medication for now
NHK - Aug 27
Doctors have decided that Japan's Empress Emerita Michiko does not need medication for now for the blood clot in her leg.
Miss Universe Japan 2022 is Marybelen Sakamoto
pageantcircle.com - Aug 26
Marybelen Sakamoto was crowned Miss Universe Japan 2022 in a glittering national competition held on Thursday, August 25 in Tokyo.
Woman, 3-year-old daughter found stabbed to death in apartment
Japan Today - Aug 26
A 29-year-old woman and her three-year-old daughter were found stabbed to death in their apartment in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, on Wednesday morning, police said, adding that they are looking for the woman’s 33-year-old husband whose whereabouts are unknown.
Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman
Japan Today - Aug 25
Police in Chofu, Tokyo, have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in her 20s as she walked home last month.
Brad Pitt hops on the bullet train to Kyoto, gets teary at a temple, and receives a Pasmo card in Japan
soranews24.com - Aug 24
A whirlwind ride to promote the movie in the land where it all started.
How the kimono became a symbol of oppression in some parts of Asia
westernmorning.news - Aug 24
A woman in Suzhou, China, was reportedly detained recently for “provoking trouble”. Her alleged crime was being spotted outside wearing a kimono.
Japan’s first female photojournalist dies age 107
abc17news.com - Aug 24
Japan’s first female photojournalist Tsuneko Sasamoto, who captured the lives of civilians under the country’s tumultuous Showa era, has died at the age of 107.
