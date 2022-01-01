Why Japanese People Like Wearing Masks!?

Nowadays a weird phenomenon is occurring in Japan since this corona pandemic started people all over the world have been obligated to wear masks.

However, now people are trying to return to normal and some countries especially Western countries have lifted the masking rules and people aren't wearing them anymore. But in Japan even though the government changed the rules over masks and people don't need to wear masks in not so crowded places, many Japanese people are still wearing masks in public places and on the street.