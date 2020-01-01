Bear sighting at Sapporo Dome closes all gates

SAPPORO, Sep 16 (News On Japan) - The gates of Sapporo Dome were temporarily closed on Thursday morning after a bear was spotted in the vicinity.

There are an estimated 11,700 brown bears living in Hokkaido. The number has doubled over the past 30 years from about 5,000 in 1990, and sightings have been frequently reported.

The bear is still on the loose, and vigilance continues in the surrounding area.