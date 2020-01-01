The Daughter of a Yakuz＠ Escapes to Shelter and Survives
Dark side of Japan Yuki -- Sep 19
Even in Japan, there are people who are not blessed with a good family.
The Daughter of a Yakuz＠ Escapes to Shelter and Survives
Dark side of Japan Yuki - Sep 19
Even in Japan, there are people who are not blessed with a good family.
Dark side of Japan Yuki - Sep 19
Even in Japan, there are people who are not blessed with a good family.
Man arrested over murder of Osaka karaoke parlor owner asks for death penalty
Japan Today - Sep 17
A 57-year-old man who went on trial at the Osaka District Court on Friday for killing a 25-year-old woman at the karaoke parlor she owned last year, requested the death penalty when asked if he pleaded guilty or not.
Japan Today - Sep 17
A 57-year-old man who went on trial at the Osaka District Court on Friday for killing a 25-year-old woman at the karaoke parlor she owned last year, requested the death penalty when asked if he pleaded guilty or not.
Bear sighting at Sapporo Dome closes all gates
News On Japan - Sep 16
SAPPORO, Sep 16 (News On Japan) - The gates of Sapporo Dome were temporarily closed on Thursday morning after a bear was spotted in the vicinity.
News On Japan - Sep 16
SAPPORO, Sep 16 (News On Japan) - The gates of Sapporo Dome were temporarily closed on Thursday morning after a bear was spotted in the vicinity.
Many people with foreign roots stopped by police in Japan: survey
Nikkei - Sep 15
Many people of foreign heritage in Japan have been subject to racial profiling by police because of their appearance and unconscious racial discrimination on the part of officers, according to a new survey by a group of Tokyo-based lawyers.
Nikkei - Sep 15
Many people of foreign heritage in Japan have been subject to racial profiling by police because of their appearance and unconscious racial discrimination on the part of officers, according to a new survey by a group of Tokyo-based lawyers.
Giant panda marks landmark 30th birthday in Japan
NHK - Sep 14
A giant panda at a zoo in western Japan marked a landmark birthday this week turning 30 years old, or 90 in human years.
NHK - Sep 14
A giant panda at a zoo in western Japan marked a landmark birthday this week turning 30 years old, or 90 in human years.
Gen Z in Japan more likely to pick up a mocktail, instead of a cocktail
South China Morning Post - Sep 14
The popularity of low and non-alcoholic drinks has risen worldwide, accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, which led many people to be more health conscious.
South China Morning Post - Sep 14
The popularity of low and non-alcoholic drinks has risen worldwide, accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, which led many people to be more health conscious.
Emperor to take 1st domestic trip outside Tokyo since Jan. 2020
NHK - Sep 13
Japan's Emperor Naruhito will attend the opening ceremony of the National Sports Festival on October 1 in Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo.
NHK - Sep 13
Japan's Emperor Naruhito will attend the opening ceremony of the National Sports Festival on October 1 in Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo.
Body of newborn baby found in resort hotel trash container
Japan Today - Sep 12
Police in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, said Sunday that the body of a newborn baby boy was found in a trash container on the premises of a resort hotel.
Japan Today - Sep 12
Police in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, said Sunday that the body of a newborn baby boy was found in a trash container on the premises of a resort hotel.
3 bodies found in Russia after Hokkaido boat tragedy arrive in Japan
Japan Today - Sep 11
Three bodies recovered by Russia that are believed to be those of people missing from a tourist boat that sank off Hokkaido in April arrived in Japan on a coast guard vessel Saturday.
Japan Today - Sep 11
Three bodies recovered by Russia that are believed to be those of people missing from a tourist boat that sank off Hokkaido in April arrived in Japan on a coast guard vessel Saturday.
How you can be 99.9 percent guilty before a trial in Japan
VICE Asia - Sep 11
From modern day slavery to triad societies, this documentary series travels the world investigating the secrets that exacerbate power struggles between the haves and have-nots.
VICE Asia - Sep 11
From modern day slavery to triad societies, this documentary series travels the world investigating the secrets that exacerbate power struggles between the haves and have-nots.
Man arrested for murder of woman whose body he left in Ibaraki forest
Japan Today - Sep 10
Police in Tokyo on Friday charged a 34-year-old man, already under arrest on suspicion of illegally confining a 23-year-old woman and then leaving her body in a forest in Ibaraki Prefecture, with her murder in June.
Japan Today - Sep 10
Police in Tokyo on Friday charged a 34-year-old man, already under arrest on suspicion of illegally confining a 23-year-old woman and then leaving her body in a forest in Ibaraki Prefecture, with her murder in June.
6 teens nabbed over "papakatsu" robbery in Tokyo
Kyodo - Sep 09
Police said Thursday they have arrested six teenagers on suspicion of robbing a 30-year-old man in Tokyo in a case known in Japan as "papakatsu," whereby a man gives money to a young girl in exchange for a date.
Kyodo - Sep 09
Police said Thursday they have arrested six teenagers on suspicion of robbing a 30-year-old man in Tokyo in a case known in Japan as "papakatsu," whereby a man gives money to a young girl in exchange for a date.
Man arrested for setting fire to bar after being told other customers don’t like talking to him
Japan Today - Sep 09
Police in Tachikawa, Tokyo, have arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of arson and property destruction after he allegedly set fire to a bar last month.
Japan Today - Sep 09
Police in Tachikawa, Tokyo, have arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of arson and property destruction after he allegedly set fire to a bar last month.
Man arrested for fatal stabbing over noise dispute outside neighbor’s apartment
Japan Today - Sep 08
Police in Atami, Shizuoka Prefectural, have arrested a 24-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of murder after he stabbed his neighbor’s friend outside their apartment following a noise dispute.
Japan Today - Sep 08
Police in Atami, Shizuoka Prefectural, have arrested a 24-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of murder after he stabbed his neighbor’s friend outside their apartment following a noise dispute.
4 bears spotted in Sendai City, one captured and killed
NHK - Sep 08
A total of four bears were spotted in residential areas of Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture, in northeastern Japan on Tuesday evening.
NHK - Sep 08
A total of four bears were spotted in residential areas of Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture, in northeastern Japan on Tuesday evening.
3-yr-old dies after left in bus for hours, heatstroke suspected
Kyodo - Sep 06
A 3-year-old girl died Monday after she was likely left for about five hours inside a kindergarten school bus in Makinohara, Shizuoka Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo, police said.
Kyodo - Sep 06
A 3-year-old girl died Monday after she was likely left for about five hours inside a kindergarten school bus in Makinohara, Shizuoka Prefecture, southwest of Tokyo, police said.
Society Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7