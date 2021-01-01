Japan JUST REVEALED New Fully Performing Female Robots
Artificial Intelligence News Daily -- Sep 19
Japan will see a sharp increase in convenience store robots over the next year, with the addition of drink-stocking robotic assistants at 300 FamilyMart convenience stores across metropolitan areas.
The robots, dubbed TX SCARA, are being provided by Japanese robotics manufacturer Telexistence and can stock up to 1,000 bottles and cans per day. They harness an AI system, known as Gordon, to detect when stock gets low and identify popular drinks for replenishment. Telexistence will remotely operate and monitor the robots, addressing any maintenance or general inquiry issues from there and can take over control of the robots if an unexpected problem arises. ...continue reading
Honda to join lunar rover project by JAXA
Honda Motor will join the development of a lunar rover by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Nikkei has learned.
Japanese professor wins Ig Nobel prize for study on knob turning
It is one of life’s overlooked arts: the optimal way to turn a knob. Now an investigation into this neglected question has been recognised with one of science’s most coveted accolades: an Ig Nobel prize.
Japan to start Omicron targeted vaccinations next week
Japan's health ministry says coronavirus vaccinations that target Omicron variants will start next week. The vaccines will be categorized as public inoculations so people can get them for free.
Japan to set up panel for promoting nuclear fusion development
Japan's government says it will set up an expert panel to promote the development of nuclear fusion, which is seen as a next-generation source of energy, with plans to present a concrete strategy around next April.
Syphilis cases hit record high in Japan
The number of syphilis cases in Japan this year has hit a record high, already surpassing the total for all of 2021.
Japan approves coronavirus vaccine aimed at Omicron
Japan has approved the use of coronavirus vaccines that target Omicron for people aged 12 or older who have received their first two shots.
Japan experiences second-hottest summer on record
Weather officials in Japan say the country has just experienced its second-hottest summer on record.
Japan declares 'war' on the humble floppy disk in new digital push
Japan’s digital minister, who’s vowed to rid the bureaucracy of outdated tools from the hanko stamp to the fax machine, has now declared “war” on a technology many haven’t seen for decades -- the floppy disk.
5 Japanese Gadgets Tested By Design Expert | Well Equipped
Design and usability guru Dan Formosa returns for another episode of Well Equipped, this time offering up his review of 5 kitchen gadgets made in Japan.
Japanese scientist sets new national record for deep-sea exploration
NHK has learned that a Japanese scientist was among the members of an international deep-sea exploration team who reached a depth of 9,801 meters in a recent mission. This marks a new record for Japanese explorers of the ocean's depths.
Popular ibisPaint app bulks up with new features, targets 500m downloads
The feature-packed ibisPaint drawing software has become the most-downloaded mobile app from a Japanese company, with further enhancements planned to extend its reach.
Japan to launch two probes to the moon
Scientists at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, say they are very enthusiastic about their mission of sending two small spacecraft to the moon.
Japanese drone technology is on display
In recent years, the demand for drones has increased with the improvement of operating systems and deregulation.
Research results from Japan show that dogs can cry with joy
Man’s Best Friend: It’s nothing new that dogs like to watch their owner and mistress. Now researchers in Japan have found that dogs can cry with joy.
Syphilis cases surging in Japan with annual number likely exceeding 10,000
Syphilis is spreading in Japan faster than it has in more than two decades. Experts say cases of the disease are likely to exceed 10,000 in one year.
