Japan JUST REVEALED New Fully Performing Female Robots

Japan will see a sharp increase in convenience store robots over the next year, with the addition of drink-stocking robotic assistants at 300 FamilyMart convenience stores across metropolitan areas.

The robots, dubbed TX SCARA, are being provided by Japanese robotics manufacturer Telexistence and can stock up to 1,000 bottles and cans per day. They harness an AI system, known as Gordon, to detect when stock gets low and identify popular drinks for replenishment. Telexistence will remotely operate and monitor the robots, addressing any maintenance or general inquiry issues from there and can take over control of the robots if an unexpected problem arises.