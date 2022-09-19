Emperor Emeritus undergoes cataract surgery
上皇さま 東大病院で「白内障手術」受けられる 25日に右目手術の予定
The Emperor Emeritus arrived at the University of Tokyo Hospital shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Monday. His wife, Empress Emerita Michiko, joined him there a little later.
Officials of the Imperial Household Agency say doctors found that the Emperor Emeritus needed surgery on both eyes, as clouding of the lenses had progressed. They say he had his left eye operated on.
The Imperial couple left the hospital together shortly before noon.
Agency officials say the Emperor Emeritus also has glaucoma symptoms in his right eye, and is expected to undergo cataract and glaucoma surgery next Sunday.
The Emperor Emeritus was diagnosed with heart failure in July. The officials say there have been no particular changes since then, and that he maintains his daily routine, including walks with his wife.
NHK - Sep 20
Japan's Emperor Emeritus Akihito has undergone cataract surgery at a hospital in Tokyo.
Dark side of Japan Yuki - Sep 19
Even in Japan, there are people who are not blessed with a good family.
Japan Today - Sep 17
A 57-year-old man who went on trial at the Osaka District Court on Friday for killing a 25-year-old woman at the karaoke parlor she owned last year, requested the death penalty when asked if he pleaded guilty or not.
News On Japan - Sep 16
SAPPORO, Sep 16 (News On Japan) - The gates of Sapporo Dome were temporarily closed on Thursday morning after a bear was spotted in the vicinity.
Nikkei - Sep 15
Many people of foreign heritage in Japan have been subject to racial profiling by police because of their appearance and unconscious racial discrimination on the part of officers, according to a new survey by a group of Tokyo-based lawyers.
NHK - Sep 14
A giant panda at a zoo in western Japan marked a landmark birthday this week turning 30 years old, or 90 in human years.
South China Morning Post - Sep 14
The popularity of low and non-alcoholic drinks has risen worldwide, accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, which led many people to be more health conscious.
NHK - Sep 13
Japan's Emperor Naruhito will attend the opening ceremony of the National Sports Festival on October 1 in Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo.
Japan Today - Sep 12
Police in Shirahama, Wakayama Prefecture, said Sunday that the body of a newborn baby boy was found in a trash container on the premises of a resort hotel.
Japan Today - Sep 11
Three bodies recovered by Russia that are believed to be those of people missing from a tourist boat that sank off Hokkaido in April arrived in Japan on a coast guard vessel Saturday.
VICE Asia - Sep 11
From modern day slavery to triad societies, this documentary series travels the world investigating the secrets that exacerbate power struggles between the haves and have-nots.
Japan Today - Sep 10
Police in Tokyo on Friday charged a 34-year-old man, already under arrest on suspicion of illegally confining a 23-year-old woman and then leaving her body in a forest in Ibaraki Prefecture, with her murder in June.
Kyodo - Sep 09
Police said Thursday they have arrested six teenagers on suspicion of robbing a 30-year-old man in Tokyo in a case known in Japan as "papakatsu," whereby a man gives money to a young girl in exchange for a date.
Japan Today - Sep 09
Police in Tachikawa, Tokyo, have arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of arson and property destruction after he allegedly set fire to a bar last month.
Japan Today - Sep 08
Police in Atami, Shizuoka Prefectural, have arrested a 24-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of murder after he stabbed his neighbor’s friend outside their apartment following a noise dispute.
NHK - Sep 08
A total of four bears were spotted in residential areas of Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture, in northeastern Japan on Tuesday evening.