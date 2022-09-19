Emperor Emeritus undergoes cataract surgery

Japan's Emperor Emeritus Akihito has undergone cataract surgery at a hospital in Tokyo.

The Emperor Emeritus arrived at the University of Tokyo Hospital shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Monday. His wife, Empress Emerita Michiko, joined him there a little later.

Officials of the Imperial Household Agency say doctors found that the Emperor Emeritus needed surgery on both eyes, as clouding of the lenses had progressed. They say he had his left eye operated on.

The Imperial couple left the hospital together shortly before noon.

Agency officials say the Emperor Emeritus also has glaucoma symptoms in his right eye, and is expected to undergo cataract and glaucoma surgery next Sunday.

The Emperor Emeritus was diagnosed with heart failure in July. The officials say there have been no particular changes since then, and that he maintains his daily routine, including walks with his wife.